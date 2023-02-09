Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $339,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 45.9% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Terex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

