Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $348,000 Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.