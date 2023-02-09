Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $351,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.