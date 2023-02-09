Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $367,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $165,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,800 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFS stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

