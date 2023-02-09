Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $369,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.