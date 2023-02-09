Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $373,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WD opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

