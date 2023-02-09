Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $379,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.