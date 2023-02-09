Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $379,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 232.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

