Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $381,000 Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,733 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 342,785 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $24.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.