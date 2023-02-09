Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $323,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel Trading Down 5.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.