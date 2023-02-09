Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $349,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.