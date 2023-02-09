Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $350,000 in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of One Liberty Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.