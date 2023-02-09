Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $353,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $554.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

