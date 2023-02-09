Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $354,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $35.28.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.