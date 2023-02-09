Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $368,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banc of California Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.