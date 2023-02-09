Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $368,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also

