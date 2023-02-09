Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $376,000 in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $238.49 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Articles

