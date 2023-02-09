Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $346,000 Investment in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 148,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

