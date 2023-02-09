Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $346,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

