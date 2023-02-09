Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $554.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

