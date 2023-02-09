Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 195 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet Company Profile

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

