Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,499 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 170,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

ATRC stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.26. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

