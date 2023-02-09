Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 30,173 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in MFA Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

