Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 303 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

