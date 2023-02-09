Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

