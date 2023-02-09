Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tredegar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $238.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

