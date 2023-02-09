Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 14,125 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.