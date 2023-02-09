Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 24,762 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Donegal Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,708 shares of company stock worth $1,548,754 and sold 100,297 shares worth $1,521,591. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $496.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Stories

