Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 9,675 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $902.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

