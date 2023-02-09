Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,525,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.