Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the software’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,933 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,833 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

