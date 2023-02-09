Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 3,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.