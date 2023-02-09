Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.