Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

SPR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

