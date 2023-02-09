Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,019 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carter’s Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.