Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,095 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NYSE SPR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

