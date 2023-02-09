Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,951 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,485,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $198,162.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

