Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,240 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.