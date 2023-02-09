Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,394 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 91.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

