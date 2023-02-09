Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 143 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $211.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

