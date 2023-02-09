Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 143 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

IIPR stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.