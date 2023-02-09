Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 195 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $173.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. WD-40’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

