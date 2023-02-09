Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 195 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WD-40 by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $173.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $220.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.