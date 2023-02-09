Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,086 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,563.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $349,563.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $285,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

