Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 503 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.