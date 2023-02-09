Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 822 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Shares of HASI opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

