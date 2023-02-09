Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $328,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.22 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

