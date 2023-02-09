Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGICA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,708 shares of company stock worth $1,548,754 and sold 100,297 shares worth $1,521,591. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

