Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.