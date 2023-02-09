Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

